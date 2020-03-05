Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 10, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 10, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 10, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Insomniac Games is looking for Mid to Senior Engine Programmers

Get a job: Insomniac Games is looking for Mid to Senior Engine Programmers

March 10, 2020 | By Staff
March 10, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Mid to Senior Engine Programmer, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank CA or Durham NC

Insomniac Games is looking for Mid to Senior Engine Programmers to join our Core team and focus on our internal game development tool suite. If you have experience and interest in working with build systems, creative asset editors, internal UX and usability strategies, or modern procedural content techniques, we'd love to hear from you. Along with your resume, please include a cover letter or other brief description of why you're interested in the position

Insomniac's Core team is responsible for our industry-leading technical foundation for triple-A game development. We develop tools and technology to build and power titles like Marvel's Spider-ManStormland, and Ratchet & Clank. As a principle, we strive to be open and generous in sharing our advancements with the game development community through conference presentations, public posting, and self-run conferences.

Responsibilities and Expectations:

  • Demonstrate exceptional communication abilities, both written and verbal, for purposes of collaboration, education, and mentorship
  • Design and develop new engine technology for the production of current and future games
  • Design and implement efficient low-level systems to support higher-level programmers & pipelines
  • Maintain and support our existing game engine technology while in use by production teams
  • Rethink, refactor, and rewrite existing systems as necessary
  • Contribute innovative and original ideas towards all aspects of game production and development
  • Work proactively with your lead to identify technical risks and generate solutions
  • Work independently to complete assigned projects with limited supervision
  • Provide technical leadership and tutelage in areas of specialization
  • Advise and mentor programmers both within and external to your area of expertise
  • Keep current with the technological developments and advancements in the game industry
  • Analyze code for performance and optimization opportunities
  • Document functionality and implementation details for production and other engineers
  • Other duties may be assigned


Desired Qualifications:

  • Master's degree or equivalent, or more than 7 years related experience and/or training, or an equivalent combination of education and experience
  • Fluency in C++, and experience with C and assembly programming
  • Strong grasp of mathematical concepts and analysis techniques as they apply to game engine programming

If this is an opportunity that you would like to pursue, please apply directly on our website. Please note that we have multiple positions open for this role. Thank you!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.10.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[03.10.20]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)
AfterThought
AfterThought — Henderson, Nevada, United States
[03.10.20]
Unreal Engine 4 Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.10.20]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image