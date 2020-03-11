Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Wishlists have been added to the Epic Games Store

Wishlists have been added to the Epic Games Store

Wishlists have been added to the Epic Games Store so users can keep tabs on those titles they're keen to add to their collection. 

The feature arrives roughly 15 months after the Epic Games Store launched, and brings the capabilities of the fledgling storefront more in line with rivals like Steam. 

Users can Wishlist a game by logging into their Epic Games account, visiting the product page of their chosen title on the Epic Games Store, and then hitting the 'add to Wishlist' button. 

It might sound like a small consumer-focused update, but Wishlists are also useful for developers and publishers, allowing them to gauge interest in upcoming releases and often driving sales on launch day -- as Yes, Your Grace publisher No More Robots recently attested to

Epic has noted this is the first version of Wishlists on the marketplace, and explained it has plans to expand the feature in the future.

"To start, we'll be adding filtering and smart searching of items you've added to your wishlist," said the company in a short blog post. "In future iterations, we plan to add email notifications when your wishlisted titles are discounted, or change status (such as a launch, or becoming available for pre-purchase)."

