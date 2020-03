Newsbrief: Work-for-hire development agency Amber has acquired Scorpius Games for an undisclosed fee, according to a report from VentureBeat.

As part of the deal, Amber will also pick up the rights to Scorpius' work-in-progress shooter PositronX along with 10 of the studio's employees.

Both companies are based in Romania, although Amber is in the process of opening a new game studio in Guadalajara, Mexico.