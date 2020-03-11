Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 11, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 11, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 11, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

E3 2020 cancelled due to 'overwhelming' coronavirus concerns

E3 2020 cancelled due to 'overwhelming' coronavirus concerns

March 11, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 11, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

E3 2020 has been called off due to the "increased and overwhelming" concerns surrounding the coronavirus. 

The Entertainment Software Association, which organizes the annual games industry showcase, said the decision was made after "careful consultation" with member companies. 

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," reads an ESA statement. "Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation.

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."

The ESA added that it will be contacting exhibitors and attendees to discuss "full refunds," and that it is looking into the possibility of hosting an "online experience" in June that would replace the traditional conference this year.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.11.20]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.11.20]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.11.20]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Aconite Inc
Aconite Inc — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.10.20]
Game Writer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image