E3 2020 cancelled due to 'overwhelming' coronavirus concerns

E3 2020 has been called off due to the "increased and overwhelming" concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The Entertainment Software Association, which organizes the annual games industry showcase, said the decision was made after "careful consultation" with member companies.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," reads an ESA statement. "Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation.

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."

The ESA added that it will be contacting exhibitors and attendees to discuss "full refunds," and that it is looking into the possibility of hosting an "online experience" in June that would replace the traditional conference this year.