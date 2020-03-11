Microsoft, Ubisoft, and others move to replace E3 2020 with digital events

A number of major game companies including Microsoft and Ubisoft will look to host digital events this summer after E3 2020 was canceled earlier today.

The ESA confirmed the annual game conference would be called off due to 'increased and overwhelming' concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, which has just been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

In response to the news, big players like Microsoft and Ubisoft have expressed interest in hosting digital events and experiences so they can push ahead with the reveals and announcements they had planned for E3.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the company will "celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event," and promised to share more details on timing in the coming weeks.

Ubisoft also issued a statement confirming it's "exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned."

Other companies have also teased similar plans on social media, with Swedish publisher Raw Fury tweeting out a request for fans to "stay tuned," and Annapurna Interactive suggesting its exploration of a Direct-like digital conference is "a bit more relevant" given the E3 news.

Of course, others like Nintendo, EA, and Sony have already made a habit of skipping the traditional E3 press conferences in favor of hosting their own events -- with Nintendo and EA pushing their own respective digital showcases and Sony choosing to dodge E3 altogether.