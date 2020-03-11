Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 11, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 11, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 11, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft, Ubisoft, and others move to replace E3 2020 with digital events

Microsoft, Ubisoft, and others move to replace E3 2020 with digital events

March 11, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 11, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

A number of major game companies including Microsoft and Ubisoft will look to host digital events this summer after E3 2020 was canceled earlier today. 

The ESA confirmed the annual game conference would be called off due to 'increased and overwhelming' concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, which has just been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. 

In response to the news, big players like Microsoft and Ubisoft have expressed interest in hosting digital events and experiences so they can push ahead with the reveals and announcements they had planned for E3.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the company will "celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event," and promised to share more details on timing in the coming weeks. 

Ubisoft also issued a statement confirming it's "exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned." 

Other companies have also teased similar plans on social media, with Swedish publisher Raw Fury tweeting out a request for fans to "stay tuned," and Annapurna Interactive suggesting its exploration of a Direct-like digital conference is "a bit more relevant" given the E3 news. 

Of course, others like Nintendo, EA, and Sony have already made a habit of skipping the traditional E3 press conferences in favor of hosting their own events -- with Nintendo and EA pushing their own respective digital showcases and Sony choosing to dodge E3 altogether.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.11.20]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.11.20]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.11.20]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Aconite Inc
Aconite Inc — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.10.20]
Game Writer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image