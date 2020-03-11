Discord loosens streaming limits to help teams work remote during COVID-19

Discord is temporally allowing more users to join individual screen share sessions, a move intended to help individuals and teams better handle their usual tasks while working remote during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a helpful feature for teams that might already communicate using the chat platform, or for the many studios going remote to help staff stay healthy and now suddenly finding themselves figuring out the logistics of managing a remote workforce.

Limits for both Discord’s screen share and Go Live streaming features are upped from 10 to 50 people for a few months as more and more game development studios and individuals turn to remote work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus currently making its way through multiple countries.

“We know a lot of you around the world are currently using Discord to keep in touch and preform daily tasks from keeping up with classes to working from home. We want to help make your world a little less stressful,” explains an update from the Discord team. “We’ll keep this limit up while it’s most critically needed.”