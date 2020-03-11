Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu moves on from Blizzard

Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu moves on from Blizzard

March 11, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
March 11, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design

Michael Chu, lead writer on Blizzard's Overwatch, has announced via Twitter that he's moving on from the company. 

Chu, who's been with Blizzard since the turn of the millennium, stated on his blog that he plans to stick around in the world of games writing, as his next goal is to "to continue to tell...stories and build worlds that unite people through games." 

Chu also took time to reflect on the impact of Overwatch, and how his experience as an Asian-American developer shaped the story behind Blizzard's hero shooter. "As an Asian American, I wanted to experience narratives that represented people like me and to see them depicted as heroes," he wrote. "Overwatch offered an opportunity to bring a more inclusive vision of earth to life: a future worth fighting for."

If you'd like to hear more about Chu's work on the development of Overwatch, he happened to give a GDC presentation on the topic that you can view here.

