Call of Duty: Warzone surpasses 6 million players in 24 hours

March 12, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Call of Duty: Warzone has attracted over 6 million players during its first 24 hours on digital shelves. 

The free-to-play battle royale shooter, which is a standalone add-on for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, launched on March 12 and as the new kid on the block has attracted plenty of attention. 

This isn't the first time Activision Blizzard has tried to muscle in on the battle royale market, with the publisher having previously included a battle royale mode called 'Blackout' with Black Ops 4

Unlike Blackout, however, Warzone is totally free-to-play, and doesn't require players to own a copy of Modern Warfare to join the fray -- although those that purchased the title were granted a full day of early access.

It'll be interesting to see how Activision looks to carry this launch momentum forward, and whether Warzone will ultimately stick around to join battle royale stalwarts like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

