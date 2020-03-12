Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
BAFTA opts for online-only game awards as COVID-19 concerns grow

March 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)’s annual awards event is forgoing the red carpet side of the BAFTA Game Awards due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, instead opting to host the show as an online live stream.

“The health and wellbeing of our guests and our staff remain our top priority, so there will be no live audience and we are now in the process of informing all our nominees, guests, partners and suppliers of the change,” reads a statement from the Academy.

The event follows in the footsteps of several others that have had to pivot away from their usual format as a result of the coronavirus that has so far spread to 125 countries in only a matter of months.

So far, the shift to a live streamed show only affects the Game Awards portion of the BAFTA’s annual awards offerings. Two other events, the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, are currently on track to proceed as planned in April and May respectively, though organizers note decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis as they continue to monitor the situation daily.   

