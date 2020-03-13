EGX Rezzed postponed until the summer due to COVID-19 pandemic

EGX Rezzed been postponed until the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak. The indie game expo was originally scheduled to take place in London from March 26 to 28, but will now be held later in the year.

Organizers said the decision was made after it became clear that hosting the event as COVID-19 continues to spread would be both unfeasible and unsafe.

"Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks and following many hours of conversation internally and with our partners, we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to move EGX: Rezzed to Summer 2020 with date and announcement forthcoming," reads a statement.

"We did everything that we could to try to run the event as planned, but ultimately, maintaining social distancing is neither feasible at, nor in the spirit of, the interactive and community nature of Rezzed. It is the community that makes Rezzed so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first."

Tickets will remain valid for the new dates in the summer, meaning those already planning on attending should be able to do so later in the year. The Customer Services team has also pledged to help out anybody who'll be unable to attend because of changing dates, indicating it may be possible to apply for a refund.

EGX Rezzed isn't the first major event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with E3 2020, Unreal Fest Europe, Facebook's F8 dev event, and a variety of esports tournaments having also been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks.