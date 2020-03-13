Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 13, 2020
March 13, 2020
March 13, 2020
Aragami developer Lince Works nets $3.4 million to fund next project

March 13, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Aragami developer-publisher Lince Works has received $3.4 million in funding to push ahead with the development of its sophomore title, according to a report from VentureBeat.

The funding round was led by investors including Game Seer and the Generalitat de Catalunya, and will help support the Spanish studio as it looks to push further into the stealth market with a new, more ambitious project.

Aragami has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide since launching in 2016, and while Lince is keen to stick with a genre it knows well, the company is also hoping to imbue its second game with more scope and ambition. 

The unannounced title is currently scheduled to launch in 2021 for PC and consoles.

