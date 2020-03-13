Niantic just made it easier to play Pokemon Go in self-isolation

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is attempting to make the augmented reality mobile title easier to play in "an individual setting" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game, which is usually a social experience that requires players to visit certain real-world locations and generally wander the great outdoors in order to catch Pokemon, will receive an update that should ensure trainers can keep trying to catch 'em all in self-isolation.

Effective immediately, Niantic has halved the hatch distance for eggs placed into incubators, increased the spawn rate of Pokemon in the wild, upped the number of Pokemon habitats, and tweaked PokeStops so they drop gifts more frequently.

A one-time purchase bundle of 30 Incense, which attracts Pokemon to a specific location (like your flat or home), has been discounted to 1 PokeCoin, and one incense will now last for one hour instead of the standard 30 minutes.

"The safety of our global player community is our top priority. COVID-19 is challenging us and the world to adjust," said the studio. "We’re putting our focus on expanding features and experiences in our games that can be enjoyed in an individual setting and that also encourage exploration."

The company has also postponed its Abra Community Day until further notice.