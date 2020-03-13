Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 13, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 13, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 13, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Free press advocates unveil new library of censored works -- in Minecraft

March 13, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
March 13, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Serious, Business/Marketing, Video

This week the Reporters Without Borders NGO and its collaborators unveiled The Uncensored Library, a virtual library built in Minecraft that's stocked with censored works and information on press freedom.

It's a notable use of the venerable block-based building game, one intended to circumvent regional censorship and press suppression by keeping a read-only collection of relevant work accessible on an open Minecraft server.

"[In countries] where websites, blogs and free press in general are strictly limited, Minecraft is still accessible by everyone," reads a press release announcing The Uncensored Library's debut this week. "Reporters Without Borders (RSF) used this backdoor to build 'The Uncensored Library': A library that is now accessible on an open server for Minecraft players around the globe. The library is filled with books, containing articles that were censored in their country of origin. These articles are now available again within Minecraft – hidden from government surveillance technology inside a computer game."

Relevant reports on press freedom, as well as censored works from journalists who have been suppressed, jailed, exiled, or killed in five different countries are currently available to read (in English and their original language) in The Uncensored Library, with more to come in the future.

The Library itself was built by 24 people at Minecraft design studio Blockworks, working in concert with Reporters Without Borders as well as digital production and advertising agencies to unveil it the same week as yesterday's World Day Against Cyber Censorship.

Related Jobs

The United Sates Army War College
The United Sates Army War College — Carlisle , Pennsylvania, United States
[03.13.20]
PROFESSOR OF STRATEGIC GAME DESIGN
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics — Wallham, Massachusetts, United States
[03.13.20]
Software Engineer, Entertainment
ZigZaGame Inc
ZigZaGame Inc — Shinagawa, Japan
[03.12.20]
Motion Graphic Designer- Marketing
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[03.12.20]
Online Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image