Get a job: Visual Concepts seeks a Graphics Engineer

Location: Foothill Ranch, California

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Our studios in Novato, CA; Orange County, CA; Agoura Hills, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea, are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

What We Need:

We are seeking a Software Engineer focused on graphics and rendering development. If you are an experienced graphics software engineer that is smart and passionate; can design, develop, and maintain C / C++ code and HLSL shaders; has a strong math background; and are driven by the pursuit of excellence, we would like to hear from you.

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

2+ years of experience as a Software Engineer designing and writing real-time graphics code

Shipped several AAA games or worked in the graphics technology industry

Mastery of HLSL / GLSL shader development

Solid understanding of 3D graphics, the associated math, advanced rendering algorithms, and their optimization trade-offs

High proficiency in C / C++

