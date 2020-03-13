Reboot Develop Blue is the latest game event rescheduled due to coronavirus

Reboot Develop conference organizers confirmed today that the upcoming Reboot Develop Blue event in Croatia will be postponed until the fall due to travel bans and other issues caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

This is the latest in a string of game industry events being postponed or cancelled due (at least in part) to the spread of coronavirus, and the quarantines and travel restrictions being implemented globally to try and contain it.

Reboot Develop Blue was originally slated to kick off in Dubrovnik in late April, but in a post to the Reboot Develop Facebook page today the organizers say it will instead be postponed until October 15th. They also expect to be able to provide attendees more information next week, including further details on how to cancel (and presumably rebook) their accommodations with no penalties.

This comes just days after the ESA cancelled its annual E3 industry trade show due to "increased and overwhelming" coronavirus concerns, though it left open the possibility of doing some sort of streaming show during the week in June E3 was scheduled to take place.

Organizers of the Game Developers Conference confirmed last month that GDC 2020 will be postponed for similar reasons, though some talks planned for the event will be streamed via the GDC Twitch channel next week (when GDC was slated to take place) alongside awards ceremonies for the annual IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech