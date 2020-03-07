GDC 2020 virtual talks, awards streaming for free all week! Here's the lineup

Just a quick reminder that while the Game Developers Conference is no longer happening this week in San Francisco, organizers invite you to watch livestreams of the awards and some of the talks planned for GDC 2020!

For the most up-to-date details on what's streaming when, check out the new GDC 2020 Virtual Talks hub and be sure to follow the official GDC Twitch channel. That's where organizers will be streaming speaker-recorded versions of the talks they'd planned for GDC 2020, for free, from 9am to 5pm PT Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Expect to enjoy some expert talks from studios like 343 Industries, Playground Games, BioWare, Gearbox and more, as well as insightful behind-the-scenes explorations of notable indie games like Baba Is You, A Short Hike, and Kine.

Plus, there will be an assortment of talks offering new and useful advice on how to tackle the core challenges of game development. You'll have the opportunity to practice new ways of planning, developing, and marketing your game, and get up-to-date insights on everything from UI design to scaling your online infrastructure.

And of course, the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards ceremonies will also be free to stream virtually starting at 5pm PT (8pm ET) next Wednesday, March 18th on GDC's Twitch channel.

The virtual awards ceremony will feature the same hosts (Trent Kusters for the IGF and Kim Swift for the Game Developers Choice Awards) and identical awards categories planned for the original physical event -- with the exception of the alt.ctrl.GDC award, which will not be awarded this year.

Directly before the awards at 4pm PT (7pm ET) on March 18th, Double Fine and iam8bit will debut a virtualized 2020 edition of its Day of the Devs showcase that promises to bring "visual beauty, charming design, poignant voices, and just plain cool games" to the official GDC Twitch stream.

In addition, all streamed GDC 2020 talks will be available for free on GDC Vault and many will be posted to GDC's YouTube channel in the next few weeks and months.

GDC 2020 speakers also have the opportunity to submit their talk even after the physical event would have occurred, so keep watching GDC Vault and Twitter as more free talks are added!

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech