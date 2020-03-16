Rockstar, CD Projekt Red, EA join ranks of devs working from home due to COVID-19

The response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has seen many typically on-location video game studios switch to instead support entirely work from home teams in an effort to prevent the virus’ spread.

Three more sizable studios—Rockstar Games, CD Projekt Red, and Electronic Arts—have now put policies in place to allow developers to continue their usual day-to-day office activities from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The exact steps each team has to take to do so vary from studio to studio, but each of the recent three have released statements to announce the work from home transitions and talk a little about how those policies look for their teams.

At EA, staff in North America, Europe and Australia is “strongly recommended” to work from home until April 1 to “help limit potential exposure to coronavirus and minimize the social spread of the illness.”

“We’ve been planning for business continuity, ensuring that our people have the support and resources they need to work from home,” reads EA’s statement. “Our IT and Security teams have scaled up our remote working systems, including deployment of VPN capacity upgrades, so that our studio and development work can be continued from home, in addition to standard business operations.”

“We will only have very limited staff for business-critical functions at these sites -- everyone else will be working remotely. Our senior leaders, site leaders and IT teams have been working together to help us prepare for this. We’ve also taken steps to ensure that the vendors and contractors that provide services on-site at our facilities will continue to be paid, even if they’re not able to work from home in their roles.”

CD Projekt Red has likewise spent the last few weeks working to set its developers up to work from home, and has this week fully switched to remote work for the foreseeable future.

“Over the past week we have been adapting to the situation and gradually rolling out preventative measures across our entire organization,” reads today’s statement from CDPR. “We’ve also been upgrading equipment & infrastructure and working towards enabling our employees to work remotely, from the safety of their homes. Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt Red switches to full remote work for as long as it is needed. We think this will grant every team member the highest level of personal health safety.”

Similarly, Rockstar Games has rolled out remote work policies to its studios, and reaffirms in a statement that online features in its games will run as usual despite the multi-studio shift.

“In the interest of reducing the possible impact of COVID-10, Rockstar Games has implemented work from home policies across our international offices and studios,” reads part of Rockstar’s statement. “After significant research and consultation with our teams around the world, we began rolling our remote work solutions worldwide across the past week, and we are confident we have a robust system in place for our teams to continue their work with a minimum of disruption.”

All three now join the ranks of studios like Nintendo and Bungie that have switched over to favor remote work to curb the spread of COVID-19.