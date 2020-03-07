Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 16, 2020
March 16, 2020
Get a job: Airship Syndicate is hiring a Senior VFX Artist

March 16, 2020 | By Staff
Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior VFX Artist, Airship Syndicate

Location: Austin, Texas

Airship is currently seeking a Senior VFX artist to help drive the creation and quality of VFX across the studio on multiple projects. If you have the experience and enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you!

Responsibilities

  • Creation of stylized, hand-crafted 3D VFX for characters, action combat, and supernatural environments
  • Implementation of, and technical setup of all work using Unreal and related tools
  • Troubleshooting work and optimization of effects for performance on multiple platforms (PC and consoles)
  • Collaboration with art leads to collect feedback and iterate on work
  • Collaboration with other disciplines to ensure timelines and coverage across the game
  • Self-regulation of time and resources to keep pace with project needs
  • Oversight on outsource VFX resources, including direction, feedback, and integration


Required

  • Experience building 3D VFX in Unreal
  • 5+ years of commercial game development experience
  • At least one notable shipped title, demonstrating the ability to take a project to completion
  • Proficiency with all tools necessary to create (from scratch) stylized, hand-painted 3D VFX assets
  • Knowledge of modern 3D game engines and the tools required to implement VFX in-game, including the creation and use of shaders and/or scripting
  • A demo reel that shows significant relevant work

Pluses

  • Shipped titles on PC and consoles

Airship is located in sunny, thriving Austin, Texas. If you have experience making games and want to work on compelling, creative multi-platform titles, this might be the place for you.

Some of the benefits we offer:

  • Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision
  • Profit sharing
  • Generous PTO
  • 401k plan
  • Relocation packages

Plus...

  • Office movie lunches
  • Snacks on snacks on snacks
  • Work on a small team of experienced devs with a lively atmosphere

Please note, due to a high volume of applicants we cannot reply to each individually. Only those in consideration for a position will receive a reply. Thank you!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

