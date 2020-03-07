Get a job: Airship Syndicate is hiring a Senior VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Airship is currently seeking a Senior VFX artist to help drive the creation and quality of VFX across the studio on multiple projects. If you have the experience and enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you!



Responsibilities

Creation of stylized, hand-crafted 3D VFX for characters, action combat, and supernatural environments

Implementation of, and technical setup of all work using Unreal and related tools

Troubleshooting work and optimization of effects for performance on multiple platforms (PC and consoles)

Collaboration with art leads to collect feedback and iterate on work

Collaboration with other disciplines to ensure timelines and coverage across the game

Self-regulation of time and resources to keep pace with project needs

Oversight on outsource VFX resources, including direction, feedback, and integration



Required

Experience building 3D VFX in Unreal

5+ years of commercial game development experience

At least one notable shipped title, demonstrating the ability to take a project to completion

Proficiency with all tools necessary to create (from scratch) stylized, hand-painted 3D VFX assets

Knowledge of modern 3D game engines and the tools required to implement VFX in-game, including the creation and use of shaders and/or scripting

A demo reel that shows significant relevant work

Pluses

Shipped titles on PC and consoles

Airship is located in sunny, thriving Austin, Texas. If you have experience making games and want to work on compelling, creative multi-platform titles, this might be the place for you.



Some of the benefits we offer:

Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision

Profit sharing

Generous PTO

401k plan

Relocation packages

Plus...

Office movie lunches

Snacks on snacks on snacks

Work on a small team of experienced devs with a lively atmosphere

Please note, due to a high volume of applicants we cannot reply to each individually. Only those in consideration for a position will receive a reply. Thank you!

