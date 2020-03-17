Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Ukie partners with law firm Sheridans to open COVID-19 Contract Hotline

March 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Ukie has teamed up with law firm Sheridans to open a free legal advice hotline for those UK games businesses and contractors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The trade body said the hotline will be open from 10am until 5pm from March 17 until March 20. During that time, legal experts from Sheridans will be on hand to help those faced with new and unfamiliar challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The COVID-19 outbreak is presenting some serious challenges to games businesses. With events being cancelled, financial problems rearing it's head and some tough times ahead for contractors, it’s important to get good legal advice to help you through the challenges," reads a Ukie blog

"That’s why we’re pleased to be able to team up with Sheridans to open an emergency contract hotline to help your games business out."

Those looking to access the hotline can email [email protected] with a request. The company will then either respond via email or book a time slot to talk over the phone over the coming days.

