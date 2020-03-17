Streaming startup Genvid secures $6 million in funding

Streaming startup Genvid Technologies has raised another $6 million in Series B funding, adding to the $27 million it secured back in November 2019.

As reported by VentureBeat, it means the company's latest funding round has closed with $33 million raised, with investors like NTT Docomo Ventures, Samsung Ventures, and Huya all taking part.

Genvid intends to use the cash to bolster its "developer-grade" broadcasting platform with new tools, and will also look to expand its development team.

In its current form, the Genvid SDK offers a number of key features including server deployment tools, local and cloud development environments, real-time stream composition, server-side streaming, and multi-platform support for Twitch, YouTube, and others.