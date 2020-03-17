Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Streaming startup Genvid secures $6 million in funding

Streaming startup Genvid secures $6 million in funding

March 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Streaming startup Genvid Technologies has raised another $6 million in Series B funding, adding to the $27 million it secured back in November 2019.

As reported by VentureBeat, it means the company's latest funding round has closed with $33 million raised, with investors like NTT Docomo Ventures, Samsung Ventures, and Huya all taking part. 

Genvid intends to use the cash to bolster its "developer-grade" broadcasting platform with new tools, and will also look to expand its development team.

In its current form, the Genvid SDK offers a number of key features including server deployment tools, local and cloud development environments, real-time stream composition, server-side streaming, and multi-platform support for Twitch, YouTube, and others.

Related Jobs

AfterThought
AfterThought — Henderson, Nevada, United States
[03.17.20]
Unreal Engine 4 Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.17.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Guildhall at SMU
Guildhall at SMU — Plano, Texas, United States
[03.17.20]
Professor of Practice
Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.16.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gameplay


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image