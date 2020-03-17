Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Khronos releases Vulkan Ray Tracing provisional extensions for dev feedback

Khronos releases Vulkan Ray Tracing provisional extensions for dev feedback

March 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Production

The Khronos Group has publicly released a set of Vulkan Ray Tracing provisional extensions to enable the development community to provide feedback before the final specifications are locked in. 

Khronos hopes the release will go some way towards establishing the "first open, cross-vendor, cross-platform standard for ray tracing acceleration," while satisfying the desktop market's demand for real-time and offline rendering.

"There has been strong developer demand for a truly cross-platform ray tracing acceleration API and now Vulkan Ray Tracing is here to meet that industry need,” said Daniel Koch, senior graphics system software engineer at Nvidia and Vulkan Ray Tracing task sub group chair at Khronos. 

"The overall architecture of Vulkan Ray Tracing will be familiar to users of existing proprietary ray tracing APIs, which enables straightforward porting of existing ray traced content, but this framework also introduces new functionality and implementation flexibility."

Vulkan Ray Tracing consists of a number of Vulkan, SPIR-V, and GLSL extensions, and can be used to support acceleration structure building and management, ray tracing shader states and pipelines, and ray query intrinsics for all shader stages. 

Khronos will collect comments and feedback on the extensions through the Vulcan GitHub issues tracker and Khronos Developer Slack. Those interested can find out more about Vulkan Ray Tracing over by checking out  this unashamedly technical blog post.

Related Jobs

AfterThought
AfterThought — Henderson, Nevada, United States
[03.17.20]
Unreal Engine 4 Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.17.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Guildhall at SMU
Guildhall at SMU — Plano, Texas, United States
[03.17.20]
Professor of Practice
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[03.13.20]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image