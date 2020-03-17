Deca Games acquires DragonVale following Backflip Studios closure

Deca Games has acquired Backflip Studios’ free-to-play mobile game DragonVale, a deal that will allow the game to continue on despite Backflip Studios’ closure in late 2019.

PocketGamer reports that neither side of the deal has shared the terms of the acquisition, while Deca Games founder Ken Go says the deal will allow Deca to keep DragonVale up and running for years to come.

"We believe DragonVale has a lot of untapped potential and look forward to working with its passionate community to deliver many more years of fun and entertainment," says Go.

DragonVale was the flagship project for Colorado-based Backflip Studios before the team was largely laid off in October 2019 ahead of a full closure at the hands of Hasbro. Backflip launched DragonVale in 2011, and reported more than 40 million downloads by 2016. PocketGamer notes that its downloads have since surpassed 45 million, and that DragonVale has so far generated $200 million in lifetime revenue.