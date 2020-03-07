Video: Refactoring Assassin's Creed Origins' NPC mission system

In this 2018 GDC talk, Ubisoft's Jean-Marie Santoni-Costantini explains how the mission system in Assassin's Creed Origins was changed from a scripted approach to a goal-oriented one.

It was a fascinating look inside the technical process of redesigning one of the core systems of Assassin's Creed, and Santoni-Costantini offered a bevy of behind-the-scenes insights and lessons learned that should be applicable to a broad variety of projects.

If you didn't have a chance to see it live (or you just want to refresh yourself) take advantage of the fact that this talk is now watchable for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

And of course, all week the official GDC Twitch channel will be livestreaming speaker-recorded talks that were planned for GDC 2020, originally slated to take place this week. Tune in now to watch, or check back later to watch the archives on Twitch or the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.