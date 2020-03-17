Nintendo's latest Indie World welcomes more (timed) exclusives to the Switch

Nintendo’s latest Indie World maintains the company’s recent focus on bringing indie games to the Switch through timed exclusivity deals.

This time around, the 19 minute long video showcase offered a look at over 20 indies headed to the Nintendo Switch this year, a line up that includes 6 games launching as timed console exclusives for the Switch.

One of those titles, Dodge Roll and Singlecore Games’ Exit the Gungeon, now launches as a timed Switch exclusive after having been debuted in September 2019 as a timed exclusive on Apple Arcade. Its current Switch exclusivity only extends to console ports however as it also arrived on PC today.

Other games toted as coming timed console exclusives include Baldo (Naps Team), I Am Dead (Hollow Ponds), B.ARK (Tic Toc Games), Cyanide & Happiness—Freakpocalypse: Part 1 (Explosm Games), Summer of Mara (Chibig), and Eldest Souls (Fallen Flag Studio).

“Independent developers from around the world have continued to find a home on Nintendo Switch,” reads a statement from Steven Singer, Nintendo of America’s VP of publisher and developer relations. “Developers get to launch their games on a system that can be played at home or taken on the go, while fans can enjoy a rapidly growing library of these diverse and inspired indie games.”

More info on each of those exclusives and the rest of the game shown off in this most recent Indie World showcase can be found on Nintendo’s Indie World portal.