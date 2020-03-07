Video: How a game changes based on the music you compose for it

In this 2018 GDC session composers Becky Allen, Jason Graves, Arnold Nesis and Inon Zur discuss the differences in their approaches to composition, and the effect that different music can have on how the same game is perceived.

Each panelist was given the same clip of a game being played, and was asked to compose their own piece of complimentary music for it. Their panel offered attendees a novel perspective on the process of game development, illuminating how key decisions in the music production process deeply influence the final product.

They also offered up a boatload of practical advice and tips for scoring your next game, so make sure you take advantage of the fact that you can now watch their session for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

And of course, all week the official GDC Twitch channel will be livestreaming speaker-recorded talks that were planned for GDC 2020, originally slated to take place this week. Tune in now to watch, or check back later to watch the archives on Twitch or the official GDC YouTube channel!

