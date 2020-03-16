Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Oculus adds prototype OpenXR support for Quest

More: VR, Business/Marketing

Oculus has added support for Khronos Group’s open VR and AR standard OpenXR to Quest devices, though it says that support is currently only extended to a prototype version for the time being.

OpenXR itself aims to ease the process of bringing cross-platform support to virtual and augmented reality games and apps by allowing developers to build only OpenXR into their projects rather than a slew of different API for each platform.

Oculus, alongside other VR-minded companies like Microsoft and Valve, has been involved with OpenXR for a while now, but previously only supported the open standard for its Rift line of headsets. More details on exactly what this latest step brings as well as info on how to include OpenXR in VR projects can be found over on the Oculus blog.

