Miniclip acquires UK mobile studio Eight Pixels Square

March 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Miniclip has acquired UK mobile studio Eight Pixels Square from Outplay Entertainment for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2012 by former Eurocom directors Tim Rogers and Hugh Binns, Eight Pixels has worked on a number of titles including Sniper Strike: Special Ops, Cartel Kings, Raid HQ, and Retro Soccer -- the first of which has racked up 35 million downloads since launching in 2017.

Miniclip, which has made a name developing and publishing social, mobile, and web games since being founded in 2001, said the acquisition will allow it to push into the mobile shooter market.

"Eight Pixels Square are a hugely experienced development team, with over 30 years of development experience, and it is this depth of knowledge that will complement the Miniclip family so well”, said Miniclip chief exec Jurgen Post. 

"With Eight Pixels Square as part of Miniclip, we now have an incredibly experienced resource base that can expand our offering into the mobile shooter genre."

