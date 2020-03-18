Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a rise in online gaming in the U.S.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a rise in online gaming in the U.S.

March 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

The spread of the coronavirus and subsequent self-isolation strategy has led to a sharp rise in the number of people playing video games and using streaming platforms.

The latest figures from mobile network and internet service provider Verizon, as highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, show that video game usage during peak hours has risen by 75 percent since people began quarantining themselves last week. 

Video streaming has also increased by 12 percent, although social media usage has curiously stayed flat.

Commenting on the surge, Verizon chief technology officer Kyle Malady said its not surprising to see people spend more time playing online games as other entertainment options like sports and live shows are cancelled. 

Moving forward, the company believes those peak hour percentages will continue to "fluctuate" as people adjust to the new normal, and has pledged to reallocate resources "as changing demands arise."

