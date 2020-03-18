Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 18, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 18, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 18, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PlayStation's switch to a SSD for the PS5 aims to 'give the game designer freedom'

March 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Going into the next generation of PlayStation, PlayStation 5 lead architect Mark Cerny says that the plan this time around is to build a console with game developers in mind first and foremost.

The upcoming console itself, Cerny explains in today’s Road to PS5 presentation, is built with three pillars in mind: listening to developers, balancing evolution & revolution, and finding new dreams.

Cerny says that the needs of developers is at the core of the team’s plans for the PlayStation 5, which is why the console opts to include what he says is the feature most requested by game developers: a solid state hard drive.

“To me, the SSD really is the key to the next generation," says Cerny. "It’s a game changer. And it was the number one ask from developers for the PlayStation 5. As in ‘we know its probably impossible but can you put an SSD in it?’”

Cerny says that the sort of hard drives featured in past game console generations meant that developers were having to spend large chunks of time designing around slow load speeds

For the PlayStation 5’s SSD, PlayStation is targeting 5 GB per second load times to allow games to boot in only seconds, and eliminate load screens all together.

“As game creators we go from trying to distract the player from how long fast travel is taking like those Spider-Man subway rides, to being so blindingly fast that might even have to slow that transition down.”

Cerny says that the ultimate benefit of swapping to a SSD is that it gives game designers new levels of freedom. Designers won’t have to include excessively long hallways, twists and turns in city, or lengthy elevator rides to dump unneeded assets and load the next parts of a level.

“What if the SSD is so fast that as the player is turning around it’s possible to load textures for everything textures for everything behind the player in that split second? If you figure that it takes half a second to turn that’s 4 GB of compressed data you can load. That sounds about right for next gen.”

In the rest of his prerecorded talk, Cerny talks about other elements of how an SSD improves life for both developers and players, and offers looks at advancements from generation-to-generation, and new features like the PlayStation 5’s custom engine for 3D audio.

“A lot of what we put into a console derives directly from the needs and aspirations of the game creators, says Cerny. “We definitely do have some ideas of our own, but at the core of our philosophy for designing consoles is that game players are here for the fantastic games. Which is to say that game creators matter. Anything we can do to make life easier for the game creators or help them realize their dreams we will do.”

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.17.20]
Software Engineer - Generalist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[03.17.20]
Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.17.20]
.Net Game Tools Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[03.17.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image