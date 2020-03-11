Video: Making better games by understanding human error

In this 2018 GDC session, Epic Games' Ben Lewis-Evans discusses the science of human error and how error can be prevented or encouraged to help create your intended game experience.

It was a fascinating talk that refocused a lot of common game design problems through the lens of human psychology, and Lewis-Evans offered up a slew of intriguing suggestions for how to design your game's levels, encounters, and systems in ways that take advantage of the way we think through problems.

If you missed seeing it live at GDC, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch this session for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

And of course, all week the official GDC Twitch channel will be livestreaming speaker-recorded talks that were planned for GDC 2020, originally slated to take place this week. Tune in now to watch, or check back later to watch the archives on Twitch or the official GDC YouTube channel!

