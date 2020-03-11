Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 18, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 18, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 18, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

A Short Hike wins Grand Prize at the 2020 Independent Games Festival!

A Short Hike wins Grand Prize at the 2020 Independent Games Festival!

March 18, 2020 | By Staff
March 18, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC, IGF

Adam Robinson-Yu’s A Short Hike won the Seumas McNally Grand Prize for Best Independent Game at the 22nd annual Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards tonight!

Originally scheduled to take place during the now-postponed Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, the IGF Awards ceremony was reformatted as a virtual livestream to recognize some of the most innovative and excellent independent games of the past year.

In addition to the Grand Prize, A Short Hike also won the community-driven Audience Award, which is chosen by fans through a public voting process. A Short Hike uses a colorfully retro graphical style to present a vibrant exploration game that has players traversing the wilds of Hawk Peak Provincial Park, discovering hidden treasures, friendly hikers and the outside world in the process.

The full slate of 2020 IGF Award winners feature a slew of distinct creations, including the Excellence in Audio award winner, Die Gute Fabrik’s Mutazione, the “mutant soap opera” adventure game that delves into themes of community and personal connection amidst a curious land of lovable mutated creatures. Inkle Studio’s Heaven’s Vault, the winner for Excellence in Narrative, is an archaeological science-fiction adventure that lets players uncover history and deeper truths through puzzle-solving and conversations.

The Excellence in Design winner, Patricks Parabox by Patrick Traynor, is a game that plays with the presence and absence of space, creating elaborate puzzles out of recursion and infinities. The Excellence in Visual Art award went to Knights and Bikes, a colorfully hand-painted coming-of-age adventure by Foam Sword Games.

The Nuovo Award, which honors the title that makes jurors ‘think differently about games as a medium,’ went to developer Christoph Frey for The Space Between, a three act narrative experience using surreal motifs and a distinctly retro aesthetic to tell a story of a budding relationship between an architect named Martin and a woman named Clara. As the two explore the building site of the theatre that Martin is building, the two enter into a space where reality begins to subside and a dreamlike story of human relationships begins to unfold. 

Finally, the Best Student Game winner, Goblin Rage’s Bore Dome, is a first-person exploration game that offers players a glimpse into beautiful imperfection.

The winners of the 22nd annual IGF Awards are:

Excellence in Visual Art ($2,000)

Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)

Excellence in Audio ($2,000)

Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

Excellence in Design ($2,000)

Patricks Parabox (Patrick Traynor)

Excellence in Narrative ($2,000)

Heavens Vault (Inkle)

Nuovo Award ($2,000)

The Space Between (Christoph Frey)

Best Student Game ($2,000)

Bore Dome (Goblin Rage)

Audience Award ($2,000)

A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize ($10,000)

A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

The IGF was established in 1998 to recognize the best independent game developers and encourage creativity and excellence in independent games.

The awards were livestreamed on the official Twitch channel for the Game Developers Conference at Twitch.tv/GDC and are archived both on Twitch and on the official GDC YouTube channel.

Organizers would like to thank the generous supporters of this year’s IGF, including [email protected] (Platinum Sponsor) and Gamasutra.com (IGF Media Partner).

For more information on the Independent Games Festival, please visit the official IGF website.  For more details on the Game Developers Conference, please visit the GDC’s official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[03.18.20]
Technical Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.18.20]
Senior UX Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.17.20]
Software Engineer - Generalist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[03.17.20]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image