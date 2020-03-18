Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 18, 2020
Nexon to close down MapleStory 2 global servers this spring

March 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
MapleStory 2, the 2015 sequel to the original 2D MMO game MapleStory, is going offline for good on May 27, 2020.

The shutdown is ultimately due to the fact that the game, and its more recent rework, have failed to live up to expectations and will see the global servers, website, forums, and Discord server for MapleStory 2 turned off later this spring.

Right now, the team is working to start the final lineup of in-game events and has discontinued the sale of in-game Blue Meret and Meso Token currency. While a post from the dev team notes that support will continue right up until May 27, no additional updates are planned for the rest of the game’s lifetime.

“We are forever grateful for your patience and dedication to MapleStory 2 as we tried to rework the game starting with Project New Leaf, but ultimately we’ve decided that we will not be able to provide the type of service that would live up to your expectations,” reads that post. “We took a hard look at the current state of the game and its future roadmap, and sadly reached the conclusion that it would be difficult to maintain long-term continuation of the game while remaining true to what made MapleStory 2 your MapleStory 2.”

The original MapleStory, a 2003 release, remains online despite its sequel’s fate.

