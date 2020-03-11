Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Software Engineer

March 18, 2020 | By Staff

Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Software Engineer

March 18, 2020 | By Staff
March 18, 2020 | By Staff
Software Engineer, Visual Concepts

Location: Foothill Ranch, California​

Who We Are:

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Our studios in Novato, CA; Orange County, CA; Agoura Hills, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea, are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

What We Need:

We are seeking Software Engineers to join our ongoing and best-in-industry development efforts across a multitude of platforms. Top software engineers can join Visual Concepts and achieve career defining roles in the next generation of sports gaming.

Learn and contribute to leading edge technology. Enjoy a culture dedicated to gaming and technical excellence.

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science
  • High proficiency in C / C++
  • Deep understanding of object oriented programming
  • Able to diagnose and solve problems quickly and independently
  • Able to learn and master complicated code systems
  • Able to write clean, bug-free, well-documented and efficient code
  • Experience in console development as an engineer is a solid plus
  • Passion for videogames
  • Good team player

Interested? Apply now.

