March 19, 2020
Mobile studio Scopely nets $200 million for more acquisitions

March 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Mobile game developer-publisher Scopely has raised $200 million in Series D funding to accelerate its investment and acquisition strategy.

The funding round was led by NewView Capital, and comes just a few weeks after Scopely purchased Marvel Strike Force developer FoxNext Games from Disney. 

Scopely also netted an additional $200 million back in October 2019, meaning it has raised $400 million over the past five months. 

The company's game portfolio currently includes a number of titles based on popular franchise such as  Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, The Walking Dead: Road To Survival, and Star Trek Fleet Command, and Scopely now intends to add even more to its roster. 

"With our business continuing to scale and the durability of our flagship properties, we are more bullish than ever on further expanding our portfolio through mergers and acquisitions,"  said Scopely co-CEO, Walter Driver. "This funding round adds the financial support to pursue large-scale acquisition opportunities."

