Razer will start manufacturing surgical masks to help fight COVID-19

Razer will start manufacturing surgical masks to help fight COVID-19

March 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Game peripheral maker Razer, best known for creating neon-drenched keyboards, mice, and headsets, will start making surgical masks to assist in the fight against COVID-19. 

Razer chief exec Min-Laing Tan broke the news on Twitter, and said the company will do what it can to help health authorities worldwide as they attempt to stem the coronavirus pandemic. 

He said it's imperative that everybody plans their part in fighting the virus, and explained that Razer designers and engineers have been working around the clock to convert some of the company's existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks. 

"We intend to donate up to 1 million masks to the health authorities of different countries globally. For starters, we've been in touch with the authorities in Singapore to donate some of the initial shipments to assist their fight against COVID-19," explained Tan. 

"The rest of our Razer global and regional offices will also be reaching out to their respective government and health authorities to see how we can prioritize our support and donations. All of us have a part to play, and we should be doing whatever we can with the situation getting more serious. Please keep yourself and your family safe -- and do let's support each other in these trying times."

Tan also explained this is the first step Razer intends to take, and that it will continue to commit extra time and resources to the fight. He also implored other companies and individuals to reach out if they feel they can assist the Razer team with their efforts.

