GoldenEye 007, Guitar Hero among 2020 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists

The Strong Museum has named the 12 games shortlisted for this year's World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees, a list that includes repeat nominees like Minecraft alongside some fresh faces.

Every year, the Strong Museum names a dozen nominees for the Hall of Fame, aiming to highlight games that have significantly impacted the video game industry, popular culture, or society.

Four are typically chosen to join the World Video Game Hall of Fame and become a permanent part of its display and the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

This year’s finalists range from Nokia phone games like Snake to more modern releases like Minecraft or Uncharted 2. Four of these will be selected from this year’s list by a panel of industry experts to join past inductees like Mortal Kombat, Halo, and Pong.

Those finalists are, in alphabetical order, Bejeweled (2001), Centipede (1981), Frogger (1981), GoldenEye 007 (1997), Guitar Hero (2005), King’s Quest (1984), Minecraft (2009), NBA Jam (1993), Nokia Snake (1997), Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001), Uncharted 2 (2009), and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? (1995).