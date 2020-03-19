GameStop pauses trade-in program for 9 days due to COVID-19 concerns

GameStop is temporarily halting its trade-in program in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and implementing a handful of other new policies to minimize the risk to staff working at its retail locations.

The statement, released right around when word started to circulate that GameStop is keeping its stores open during lockdowns as ‘essential retailers’, notes that staff won’t take trade-ins of games, consoles, accessories, or other goods until March 29.

“GameStop is working diligently during this unprecedented time to provide our customers and associates with the safest environment possible,” reads a statement from the company. “Like many businesses, we are implementing changes to our retail operations so that we can be there for our customers as they are looking for sources of normalcy in their life during this stressful time.”

Those other changes include limiting store occupancy to 10 customers at a time, mandating lines leave at least 6 feet between individual customers, reducing store hours to 12-8 PM (for a week starting March 21), and emphasizing policies that allow customers to shop with minimal human contact. The statement also highlights some previously implemented policies, like the cancellation of in-store events and removal of physical demo stations in stores.

“We are all in this together. Like many businesses, we are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic closely and adjusting our business practices to align with CDC recommended guidelines, while satisfying our gamers' demand for the product they want in a manner that protects both our customers and our associates.”