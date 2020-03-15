Get a job: Carnegie Mellon University is hiring Game Design Teaching Track Faculty

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania​

Do you have hands-on design and development experience in games or immersive environments? Do you have a passion for exploring the full potential of games? Do you want to share your professional skills with others? Are you interested in working with some of the world’s brightest students from computer science, game design, visual art, and other backgrounds? Great, because we are looking for someone like you.

Help us shape the future of the premiere professional degree program in entertainment technology. Join us as we diversify our project-based curriculum and prepare our students to build the entertainment professions of the 21st century.

Your responsibilities will include:

- Teach, with co-faculty, three sections of the semester ETC Project Course. Supervise students within their project teams (typically 4-6 students each) and provide constructive criticism on project materials;

- Mentor incoming students and assist their professional growth, particularly related to game design and preparing for careers in design and development;

- Develop and teach one to two elective classes per year in your choice of subject, preferably in the areas of professional game design, playable prototyping, and design and development in immersive entertainment technologies

Qualifications:

We are seeking an individual who holds a B.S. or B.A. and has proven industry experience of five or more years with game design and development. An advanced degree is not required for candidates with extensive professional experience in game design, but having such a degree is a plus. Our students desire to understand how real-world professional design & development occurs.

You should be able to demonstrate:

-Strong collaboration and interpersonal skills; and

- In-depth understanding of industry and/or independent professional game design and development

- A high level of expertise developing experiences from playable prototype to polished completion

Additional professional skills are welcome, such as (but not limited to):

- Design work in mobile, tabletop, theme-park, escape room, AAA, etc.

- Experience with both small and large teams

- Programming experience

- Music/Sound design experience

About Carnegie Mellon University’s Entertainment Technology Center

Carnegie Mellon University, located in Pittsburgh, PA is a major research university of approximately 13,000 students, consistently ranked as one of the top research universities on the globe by US News and World Report. The Entertainment Technology Center (ETC) offers a two-year professional graduate Masters in Entertainment Technology program. Each year, an incoming class of 75-80 students pursues an educational experience addressing their professional development through applied research on interdisciplinary projects. Founded in 1998, the ETC has over 1,000 alumni whose achievements help illustrate the solid basis of the ETC’s curriculum. For more information, visit: https://etc.cmu.edu/

Carnegie Mellon offers highly competitive salaries and start-up packages in an attractive urban environment frequently rated as one of the most livable in the U.S. The Entertainment Technology Center is committed to building a diverse faculty within an increasingly broad university community, and we strongly encourage applications from women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and other underrepresented groups. We also work actively to meet the needs of dual-career couples.

