Square Enix implements work-from-home policy due to COVID-19

Square Enix has followed the lead of other large studios like EA and Ubisoft and implemented work-from-home policies across all locations to combat the coronavirus. In cases where remote working isn't possible, the Final Fantasy developer has reduced office density and implemented staggered work hours.

Despite the changes, Square said it remains "committed to delivering epic gameplay experiences for its players," and will continue supporting its live service roster and working on upcoming releases. It's also putting together a digital showcase that will replace some of its cancelled game events.

The upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake remains on course for an April 10, 2020, release, although Square has warned that deliveries may be affected in some markets due to the impact of COVID-19.

"There is no question that these are uncertain times," said company CEO Phil Rogers. "While we don’t know how long these measures will remain in effect, we want to reassure gamers that we will do everything in our power to keep you entertained and connected with your friends across the globe as we work through these challenging times together."