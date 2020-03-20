Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Square Enix implements work-from-home policy due to COVID-19

Square Enix implements work-from-home policy due to COVID-19

March 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Square Enix has followed the lead of other large studios like EA and Ubisoft and implemented work-from-home policies across all locations to combat the coronavirus. In cases where remote working isn't possible, the Final Fantasy developer has reduced office density and implemented staggered work hours. 

Despite the changes, Square said it remains "committed to delivering epic gameplay experiences for its players," and will continue supporting its live service roster and working on upcoming releases. It's also putting together a digital showcase that will replace some of its cancelled game events. 

The upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake remains on course for an April 10, 2020, release, although Square has warned that deliveries may be affected in some markets due to the impact of COVID-19. 

"There is no question that these are uncertain times," said company CEO Phil Rogers. "While we don’t know how long these measures will remain in effect, we want to reassure gamers that we will do everything in our power to keep you entertained and connected with your friends across the globe as we work through these challenging times together."

Related Jobs

The United Sates Army War College
The United Sates Army War College — Carlisle , Pennsylvania, United States
[03.20.20]
PROFESSOR OF STRATEGIC GAME DESIGN
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics — Wallham, Massachusetts, United States
[03.20.20]
Software Engineer, Entertainment
ZigZaGame Inc
ZigZaGame Inc — Shinagawa, Japan
[03.19.20]
Motion Graphic Designer- Marketing
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[03.19.20]
Online Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image