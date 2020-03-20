GameStop abruptly shuts down all stores in California

Word is spreading today that GameStop stores in California are closing down as the state continues to push for closure of all non-essential businesses to combat the spread of coronavirus.

This is a big deal because earlier this week Kotaku obtained a memo circulated among GameStop staff instructing store managers to keep their stores open as "essential retail", even if local law enforcement disagreed.

Today, Kotaku reports an updated memo has gone out confirming all stores in California are to close, and that "the closure will remain in effect until further notice as we obtain more information from the California Governor’s Office", suggesting the struggling retailer's efforts to sidestep the state's quarantine measures were ineffective.

GameStop has been in rough financial waters for some time, and the retailer's most recent financial report revealed weaker-than-usual holiday profits.The company has been slow to respond to the rapidly-shifting demands of the coronavirus outbreak, though it did publicly pause its trade-in programs (until March 29th) this week and implement other enhanced in-store safety measures in response to staff and customer concerns.

Gamasutra has reached out to GameStop to confirm and clarify these closures.