Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop abruptly shuts down all stores in California

GameStop abruptly shuts down all stores in California

March 20, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
March 20, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Word is spreading today that GameStop stores in California are closing down as the state continues to push for closure of all non-essential businesses to combat the spread of coronavirus.

This is a big deal because earlier this week Kotaku obtained a memo circulated among GameStop staff instructing store managers to keep their stores open as "essential retail", even if local law enforcement disagreed.

Today, Kotaku reports an updated memo has gone out confirming all stores in California are to close, and that "the closure will remain in effect until further notice as we obtain more information from the California Governor’s Office", suggesting the struggling retailer's efforts to sidestep the state's quarantine measures were ineffective.

GameStop has been in rough financial waters for some time, and the retailer's most recent financial report revealed weaker-than-usual holiday profits.The company has been slow to respond to the rapidly-shifting demands of the coronavirus outbreak, though it did publicly pause its trade-in programs (until March 29th) this week and implement other enhanced in-store safety measures in response to staff and customer concerns.

Gamasutra has reached out to GameStop to confirm and clarify these closures.

Related Jobs

The United Sates Army War College
The United Sates Army War College — Carlisle , Pennsylvania, United States
[03.20.20]
PROFESSOR OF STRATEGIC GAME DESIGN
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics — Wallham, Massachusetts, United States
[03.20.20]
Software Engineer, Entertainment
ZigZaGame Inc
ZigZaGame Inc — Shinagawa, Japan
[03.19.20]
Motion Graphic Designer- Marketing
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[03.19.20]
Online Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image