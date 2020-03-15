Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 20, 2020
Video: Storytelling lessons learned in 14 years at BioWare

March 20, 2020 | By Staff
Console/PC, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2018 GDC talk, former BioWare creative director Mike Laidlaw details some of the most important lessons he's learned about how narrative fits within games.

Plus, Laidlaw explored how writers and narrative designers tasked with bringing stories to life can gel into cohesive storytellers, while still working well with the larger game team.

If you missed seeing it live at GDC, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch Laidlaw's talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

And of course, all week the official GDC Twitch channel will be livestreaming speaker-recorded talks that were planned for GDC 2020, originally slated to take place this week. Tune in now to watch, or check back later to watch the archives on Twitch or the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

