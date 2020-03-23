Call of Duty: Warzone passes 30 million players in eight days

Newsbrief: Call of Duty: Warzone has passed 30 million players in eight days according to a tweet from publisher Activision. The free-to-play battle royale mode, which is available as a standalone download for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, launched on March 12 and surpassed 30 million players on March 20.

The shooter initially attracted 6 million players within 24 hours, before reaching the 15 million mark over the next four days. It currently offers players a choice of two game modes: plunder and battle royale.

The latter is a traditional last-person-standing skirmish that pits three-strong teams against each other, while the former tasks players with collecting and extracting cash bundles to become the richest team when the clock runs down.