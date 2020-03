Newsbrief: Blackout Blitz developer Big Run Studios has raised $1.4 million in funding to create casual mobile games for "traditionally underserved audiences."

The investment round was led by interactive content and technology investor Galaxy Interactive via its Galaxy EOS VC Fund, and will help Big Run expand its game roster in 2020.

The San Francisco studio currently has a three titles out in the wild on iOS and Android in the form of Blackout Blitz, Big Run Solitaire, and Big Hearts, and intends to launch another three before the end of the year.