HP, Valve, and Microsoft team up for 'next-gen' PC VR headset

March 23, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: VR, Console/PC

A listing for a new PC virtual reality headset has popped up on Steam, billed as a ‘next gen’ VR headset from PC-maker HP.

It isn’t the first VR headset HP has put out into the world, but device is listed as something created in collaboration with both Valve and Microsoft this time around.

What exactly makes HP’s latest stab at a VR headset a next gen systems remains to be seen as the page detailing the future offering doesn’t share many details about the headset outside of a short teaser trailer and a single shot of the device itself.

“The next generation HP Virtual Reality HMD–developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft–delivers an immersive, comfortable and compatible VR experience,” reads the lone description on the Steam page, “It’s the new standard in VR.”

All parties have a great deal of VR experience on their own, with Microsoft spearheading the Windows Mixed Reality line of AR/VR headsets. Valve, meanwhile, released its first feature-length VR game, Half-Life Alyx, the same day as this latest VR tech announcement. Before that, Valve is of course behind SteamVR, and has dabbled in hardware as well through headsets like the HTC Vive (via a collaboration with HTC) and its own more recent release Valve Index.

