Video: How sound tells the story of Night in the Woods

In this 2018 GDC talk, A Shell in the Pit's Em Halberstadt explores the atmospheric audio of Night in the Woods, including the ways in which it changes over time, and brings life to that which cannot be seen.

Plus, Halberstadt walked attendees through the ways in which audio helps accomplish crucial narrative goals, doing everything from adding emotional overtones and depth to building character and highlighting time progression.

It was a useful and intriguing talk, even if you're not an audio professional, so take advantage of your opportunity to now watch Halberstadt's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

