Get a job: InnoGames is hiring a Concept Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

If you believe in open communication, delivering great results as part of a team and like to focus on Art and composition of InnoGames’ most successful game, then you just might be the person we are looking for!



Your mission:

Conceptualize, design and create a range of concept art assets mostly focusing on buildings, but also including characters, landscapes and environments to be used as a guide for developing 3D game assets

Contribute creative ideas to a living game

Work closely with Game Designers, other Concept Artists and the Team Lead Art to help devise the game's visual style and direction through concept

You will follow art direction and contribute to the development of new creations

Collaborate with a positive attitude within the Art Team in the creation of new concepts and designs

Research and integrate visual reference into concepts

Support Marketing with visual designs and graphic art



Your profile:

Degree in graphic design, communication design or a comparable experience

An outstanding portfolio of work demonstrating the expertise in creating concept art for environments and architecture

Passionate about Art applied to game - a good sense of composition, shape language, color, and lighting

Experience in environment illustration as well as a good foundation in drawing and painting are a big plus

Proactive and creative personality

Excellent team and communication skills and the willingness to work iteratively in a collaborative environment

Outstanding design and illustration skills, expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop

Ability to iterate, change, and develop designs based on art direction

Ability to understand and follow art style guides



Why join us?

Shape the success story of InnoGames with a great team of driven experts in an international culture

Competitive compensation and an atmosphere to empower creative thinking and strong results

Exceptional benefits ranging from flawless relocation support to company gym, smartphone or tablet of your own choice for personal use, roof terrace with BBQ and much more



Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Concept Artist? We look forward to receiving your application as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible start date through our online application form. Cristal Ledesma would be happy to answer any questions you may have.



InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames’ complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.

Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.