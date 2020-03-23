Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 23, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 23, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 23, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity debuts new cloud-based platform for simulating game playtests

Unity debuts new cloud-based platform for simulating game playtests

March 23, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
March 23, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Indie, Production

The team at Unity today unveiled a beta version of their new Unity Game Simulation service, which they pitch as an affordable way to remotely simulate (via Google Cloud servers) large volumes of player interactions with your game. 

Specifically, Unity claims you'll be able to upload a build of your game (via the Unity Editor) and simulate thousands of concurrent player interactions, at variable speed, using servers running on Google Cloud. 

The company is quick to position the new platform as a complement to human playtesters, rather than a replacement, though it also advertises Unity Game Simulation as a way for devs to "get more quantitative testing coverage at a fraction of a playtester’s hourly rate."

Curious devs can find more details about the platform and how to start using it over on the Unity Game Simulation corner of Unity's website. A free trial version is currently available for Unity devs to check out, though the company reserves the right to charge devs who exceed (otherwise unspecified) "certain limits" during use. 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.23.20]
Lead Producer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.20.20]
Animation Engineer
Guildhall at SMU
Guildhall at SMU — Plano, Texas, United States
[03.17.20]
Professor of Practice


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image